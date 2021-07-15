12,232 Shares in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter worth $20,623,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 13.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,605,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,144,000 after purchasing an additional 184,335 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 27.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,376,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,603,000 after purchasing an additional 293,149 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter worth about $680,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $76.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.24. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.82 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,282.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.37.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. Analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,261,267. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $742,498.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,935 shares of company stock worth $2,090,939. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

