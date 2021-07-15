$13.08 Million in Sales Expected for County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) This Quarter

Analysts expect County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) to announce sales of $13.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.20 million. County Bancorp posted sales of $12.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full year sales of $53.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.53 million to $54.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $53.50 million, with estimates ranging from $52.89 million to $54.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Maxim Group cut County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. County Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 37,450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 22.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 172,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICBK opened at $33.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.59. County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $35.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

