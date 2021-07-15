$13.61 Billion in Sales Expected for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) will announce $13.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.87 billion and the lowest is $13.33 billion. HCA Healthcare reported sales of $11.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year sales of $55.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $54.75 billion to $56.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $58.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.41 billion to $60.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.95.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $1,072,729.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,226.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $2,463,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,020,866.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA traded up $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $220.29. 1,121,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,038. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The company has a market cap of $72.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.63. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $103.17 and a 1-year high of $221.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

