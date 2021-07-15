$133.43 Million in Sales Expected for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) to post $133.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for LendingClub’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $135.60 million and the lowest is $131.25 million. LendingClub reported sales of $43.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 204.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year sales of $551.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $530.57 million to $572.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $824.28 million, with estimates ranging from $795.75 million to $852.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 62.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $30,005.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,234.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan R. Landon purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,589 shares in the company, valued at $35,779.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,750 shares of company stock worth $89,913 and have sold 6,163 shares worth $90,024. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LC traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.80. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.06.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

