14,000 Shares in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Bought by Yaupon Capital Management LP

Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Aemetis by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMTX traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.46. 26,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,739. The company has a market capitalization of $297.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of -0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.16. Aemetis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $42.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

AMTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

