150,000 Shares in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU) Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRPMU. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the first quarter valued at $1,000,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the first quarter valued at $600,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the first quarter valued at $500,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000.

Get B. Riley Principal 150 Merger alerts:

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08. B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.98.

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRPMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU).

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Principal 150 Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.