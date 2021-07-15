150,000 Shares in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU) Purchased by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000.

Noble Rock Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.96.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

