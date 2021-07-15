15,001 Shares in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Purchased by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Carter’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Carter’s by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Carter’s by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period.

Get Carter's alerts:

CRI stock opened at $102.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.01 and a 52 week high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 34.55%. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

In other news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $220,272.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.