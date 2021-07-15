150,288 Shares in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 150,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Arcimoto by 1,980.0% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Arcimoto during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Arcimoto by 581.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares during the period. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arcimoto during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Arcimoto during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FUV shares. Aegis boosted their price target on Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright lowered Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of Arcimoto stock opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 15.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arcimoto, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 48.32% and a negative net margin of 650.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcimoto Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

