152,441 Shares in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 152,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $396,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $768,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.90.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

