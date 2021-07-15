155,000 Shares in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) Acquired by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Colicity in the first quarter worth $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Colicity in the first quarter worth $105,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Colicity in the first quarter worth $145,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in Colicity in the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Colicity in the first quarter worth $152,000.

OTCMKTS COLIU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04. Colicity Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

