$162.94 Million in Sales Expected for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to report sales of $162.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Everi’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.00 million and the highest is $170.11 million. Everi posted sales of $38.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 320.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full year sales of $605.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $568.20 million to $622.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $647.96 million, with estimates ranging from $620.50 million to $672.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 13,310.05% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $139.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.64 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVRI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Everi in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Everi in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of Everi stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.31. 78,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,236. Everi has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -37.22 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

In other news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $1,274,396.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,513.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $246,615.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,703.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,696 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,586 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Everi by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,902,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,850,000 after buying an additional 95,876 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Everi by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,794,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,324,000 after buying an additional 274,982 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Everi by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 11,572 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Everi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $978,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Everi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

