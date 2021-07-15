16,335 Shares in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Acquired by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 13.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualtrics International stock opened at $33.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.03. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.39 million. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

XM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.78.

In related news, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $611,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver purchased 120,000 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $3,651,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,965,118 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualtrics International Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

