$190.00 Million in Sales Expected for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) to report sales of $190.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $192.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $188.52 million. CarGurus posted sales of $94.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year sales of $753.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $732.59 million to $783.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $863.67 million, with estimates ranging from $788.05 million to $968.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

CARG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

NASDAQ:CARG traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $26.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,551. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.90.

In other news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at $155,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $398,829.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,120,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,922,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 431,459 shares of company stock worth $11,493,786 over the last three months. 21.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in CarGurus by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,563,000 after buying an additional 1,387,796 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 2.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 41.9% in the first quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 1,287,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,670,000 after acquiring an additional 380,033 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter worth about $6,053,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth about $12,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

