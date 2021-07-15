19,300 Shares in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU) Purchased by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $12,207,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $5,979,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,694,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,361,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,428,000.

FinServ Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

