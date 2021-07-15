$2.27 Million in Sales Expected for Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will announce sales of $2.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.40 million. Profound Medical posted sales of $1.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year sales of $14.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.21 million to $15.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $33.57 million, with estimates ranging from $25.74 million to $37.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 385.73% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PROF shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Profound Medical and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Profound Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Profound Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Profound Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Profound Medical by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PROF traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,997. The firm has a market cap of $331.58 million, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90. Profound Medical has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

