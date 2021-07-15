$2.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to announce sales of $2.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Discovery’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.91 billion and the highest is $3.00 billion. Discovery posted sales of $2.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery will report full-year sales of $12.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.87 billion to $12.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.14 billion to $13.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DISCA. raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group raised Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson cut Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.44.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $3,705,221.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,010 shares of company stock worth $4,166,273. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Discovery stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.72. 167,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,967,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.58. Discovery has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $78.14.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

