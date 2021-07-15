20,188 Shares in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Centiva Capital LP owned approximately 0.14% of CF Acquisition Corp. IV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFIV. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at $489,000.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.73.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.