203,672 Shares in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 203,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at $41,491,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,739,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Canaan during the fourth quarter worth about $4,268,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan during the first quarter worth approximately $8,968,000. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canaan in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,521,000. Institutional investors own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAN opened at $6.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76. Canaan Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.29 and a beta of 4.23.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter. Canaan had a negative return on equity of 33.18% and a negative net margin of 22.26%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Canaan from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

