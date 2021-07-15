$225.54 Million in Sales Expected for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will announce sales of $225.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $235.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $215.60 million. Haemonetics reported sales of $195.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $988.82 million to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $953.28 million to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Haemonetics.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

Shares of HAE stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.24. The company had a trading volume of 544,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,591. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.22. Haemonetics has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $142.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $71,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,495 shares of company stock worth $1,149,382 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 7,350.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haemonetics (HAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.