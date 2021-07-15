$23.15 Million in Sales Expected for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) will announce $23.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.40 million to $23.90 million. RedHill Biopharma reported sales of $20.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full year sales of $97.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.51 million to $100.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $151.54 million, with estimates ranging from $134.23 million to $168.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow RedHill Biopharma.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.29. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 97.62% and a negative return on equity of 251.48%. The company had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. WBB Securities lowered shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,163,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 365.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 775,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after buying an additional 608,949 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,337,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $2,688,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC raised its position in RedHill Biopharma by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 2,216,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 324,200 shares during the period. 22.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDHL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.99. 20,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,889. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.83. RedHill Biopharma has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $11.52.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

