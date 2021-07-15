24,274 Shares in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Purchased by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il acquired a new position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 24,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the first quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Chemours by 54.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of The Chemours by 122.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of The Chemours by 247.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

In other The Chemours news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,029,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $317,391.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.70.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

