24,680 Shares in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,680 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Masco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,089,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,203,342,000 after acquiring an additional 303,715 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Masco by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,182,830,000 after acquiring an additional 921,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Masco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,897,000 after acquiring an additional 17,625 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,939,000 after purchasing an additional 644,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,563,000 after purchasing an additional 134,086 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.43.

In other news, Director Marie A. Ffolkes sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $203,521.68. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,755,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,842 shares of company stock valued at $4,960,892. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $58.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $51.21 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.13%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

