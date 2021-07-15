25,000 Shares in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Acquired by Bronson Point Management LLC

Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE HIG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.75. The company had a trading volume of 18,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,823. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.06. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HIG. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.