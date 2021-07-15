258,555 Shares in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) Bought by Vivaldi Asset Management LLC

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 258,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COLIU. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Colicity in the 1st quarter worth $11,976,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Colicity in the 1st quarter worth $7,621,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Colicity in the 1st quarter worth $7,277,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Colicity in the 1st quarter worth $7,160,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Colicity during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,063,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS COLIU traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.00. 155,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,150. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04. Colicity Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

