32,246 Shares in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Bought by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.6% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 408,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,662,000 after acquiring an additional 21,559 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 84.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth $212,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth $932,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at $419,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $3,262,181.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,253.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $4,890,213. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

CRUS stock opened at $84.15 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.84 and a twelve month high of $103.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.19.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. Equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price target on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

