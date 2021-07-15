33,502 Shares in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.24% of Inotiv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NOTV opened at $28.40 on Thursday. Inotiv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.06 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 47.67% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inotiv, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

