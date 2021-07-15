350,000 Shares in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MBTCU) Acquired by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MBTCU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBTCU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nocturne Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000.

MBTCU remained flat at $$10.31 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,301. Nocturne Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

