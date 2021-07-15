3,596 Shares in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after buying an additional 23,274 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,900,000 after buying an additional 62,621 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $85.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.74. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $96.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.041 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

