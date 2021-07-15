36,108 Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Purchased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,108 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334,260 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $166,208,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 109.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,565,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,355,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,726,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,998 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG opened at $44.61 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.70.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 64.73%.

CFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.