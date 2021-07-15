$39.39 Million in Sales Expected for Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) to post sales of $39.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Conformis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.39 million to $39.40 million. Conformis reported sales of $19.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 102.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conformis will report full year sales of $90.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $89.54 million to $92.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $76.81 million, with estimates ranging from $75.11 million to $78.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Conformis.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.88 million. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 40.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Conformis news, insider J Brent Alldredge sold 33,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $25,118.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 387,346 shares in the company, valued at $294,382.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 54,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $41,459.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,151,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,877 shares of company stock worth $115,236. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis in the first quarter worth approximately $2,277,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis in the first quarter worth approximately $2,583,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS remained flat at $$1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,554,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,051,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.27. Conformis has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.99.

Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

