39,632 Shares in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Bought by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 22.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,301 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $45,930.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,566.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,694.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,834 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $28.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $29.08.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

