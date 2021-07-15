40,000 Shares in Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Purchased by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Landos Biopharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,468,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LABP opened at $9.96 on Thursday. Landos Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). On average, analysts expect that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

