$426.03 Million in Sales Expected for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to announce $426.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $429.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $421.90 million. CDK Global posted sales of $449.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.86 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 116.27% and a net margin of 57.81%. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

CDK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

NASDAQ:CDK traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,276. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. CDK Global has a 12 month low of $41.21 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth about $67,389,000. Discerene Group LP acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth about $62,548,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in CDK Global by 27,511.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 813,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,003,000 after acquiring an additional 811,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CDK Global by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,876,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $966,387,000 after acquiring an additional 740,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in CDK Global by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,555,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,105,000 after acquiring an additional 472,526 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

