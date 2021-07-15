$45.74 Million in Sales Expected for SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) will report $45.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.02 million to $46.30 million. SeaSpine reported sales of $28.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full year sales of $194.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $193.65 million to $195.07 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $216.50 million, with estimates ranging from $211.17 million to $220.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $41.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.75 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a negative return on equity of 25.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SeaSpine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE opened at $19.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market cap of $634.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.32. SeaSpine has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $22.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in SeaSpine by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 632,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 191,764 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in SeaSpine by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 738,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 171,722 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 636,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after buying an additional 168,246 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 123,829 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 598,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after buying an additional 121,500 shares during the period. 63.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

