45,645 Shares in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Purchased by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,639,000. Burlington Stores makes up 0.6% of Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,413,000 after acquiring an additional 235,333 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,467,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,970,000 after purchasing an additional 68,727 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,331,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,125,000 after purchasing an additional 105,555 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,163,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,682,000 after purchasing an additional 204,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 960,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,856,000 after purchasing an additional 74,101 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $353.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.75.

Shares of BURL traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $331.42. 3,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.27 and a beta of 1.00. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.89 and a 12-month high of $339.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $319.98.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The business’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.76) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

