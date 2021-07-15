5,058 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Purchased by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il acquired a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,058 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.81.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.46, for a total value of $114,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $137,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,105.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,358,650. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EA opened at $143.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.