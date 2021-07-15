$54.42 Million in Sales Expected for Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will post sales of $54.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.10 million to $54.73 million. Vertex Energy posted sales of $21.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 154.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year sales of $250.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $281.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $228.70 million to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 107.48% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $58.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.78 million.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other Vertex Energy news, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 65,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $730,449.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Noel Strickland sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $606,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,876 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $3,549,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vertex Energy by 8,100.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 202,503 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. 17.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VTNR opened at $9.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83. Vertex Energy has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $14.32. The firm has a market cap of $478.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.84.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

