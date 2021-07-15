550,000 Shares in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU) Bought by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $7,960,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $7,051,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $6,031,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,970,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,735,000.

OTCMKTS:COVAU opened at $10.14 on Thursday. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

