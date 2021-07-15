56,571 Shares in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Purchased by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Standard Motor Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 322,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 82.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 37.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 9,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 95.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 283,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after buying an additional 138,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $1,417,500.00. Also, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $237,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,675 shares in the company, valued at $15,225,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,797,400 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SMP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $43.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.30. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.73 and a 52-week high of $55.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.39.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.57 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

