58,211 Shares in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 58,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in STORE Capital by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 200,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 20,988 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 54.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 178,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after buying an additional 63,054 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,604,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,755,000 after buying an additional 856,251 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 82,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 7,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

NYSE STOR opened at $36.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.91. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $36.66.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

