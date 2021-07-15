65,132 Shares in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 65,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Armada Hoffler Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 460,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 21,389 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,717,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 407,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,763,000 after acquiring an additional 98,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

AHH stock opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.54, a current ratio of 14.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $45.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.99 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

AHH has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

