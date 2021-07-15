71,469 Shares in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 71,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of UWM at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter worth about $18,572,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of UWM during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,607,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the first quarter worth approximately $5,114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UWM during the 1st quarter valued at $3,889,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UWM in the 1st quarter valued at $2,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

UWMC opened at $7.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.59. UWM Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%.

In other UWM news, Director Robert Verdun bought 25,000 shares of UWM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UWMC shares. Wedbush lowered shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.25 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on UWM in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

