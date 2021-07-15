$75.73 Million in Sales Expected for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will report $75.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80.76 million and the lowest is $68.68 million. Genco Shipping & Trading reported sales of $32.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year sales of $289.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $262.03 million to $307.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $288.73 million, with estimates ranging from $271.02 million to $323.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 29.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.67 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

In related news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $35,926.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at $160,817.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $4,237,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,567,578 shares of company stock valued at $25,545,137. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 212.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 121,910 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,981.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 245,723 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.64. 1,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,459. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $20.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently -57.14%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

