785,781 Shares in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 785,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENS. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Senseonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink downgraded Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Senseonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.17.

In related news, COO Mukul Jain sold 18,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $66,219.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,976,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,938,185.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow sold 380,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $1,370,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,211,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,761,709.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 941,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,303 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SENS opened at $2.85 on Thursday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $2.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

