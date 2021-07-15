$8.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) will report sales of $8.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.26 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted sales of $6.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year sales of $35.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.13 billion to $35.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $34.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.34 billion to $35.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $535.70.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $514.42. 36,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,285. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $387.85 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $477.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

