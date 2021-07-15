$81.50 Million in Sales Expected for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) to report $81.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.39 million and the lowest is $77.01 million. Summit Hotel Properties reported sales of $25.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 220.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year sales of $334.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $319.15 million to $356.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $486.63 million, with estimates ranging from $440.23 million to $520.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 86.65% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INN shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE:INN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.14. 647,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 116,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,723,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,039,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 404,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

