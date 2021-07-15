$85.77 Million in Sales Expected for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to post sales of $85.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $81.31 million to $99.00 million. Viper Energy Partners posted sales of $32.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year sales of $351.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $322.00 million to $407.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $422.20 million, with estimates ranging from $371.09 million to $483.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $96.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 19.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VNOM shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Simmons raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.82.

Shares of VNOM opened at $17.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.54. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $20.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 357.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

