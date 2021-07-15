876,065 Shares in Mallard Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MACU) Acquired by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mallard Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 876,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,638,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Mallard Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MACU. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Mallard Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mallard Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,343,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mallard Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,392,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mallard Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,751,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mallard Acquisition by 50.9% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 486,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 163,883 shares during the period. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACU stock remained flat at $$9.89 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,925. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92. Mallard Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.48.

Mallard Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on the effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cornelius, North Carolina.

