9,400 Shares in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Bought by JS Capital Management LLC

JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,437,000 after purchasing an additional 238,145 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter valued at $680,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,728,000 after purchasing an additional 178,371 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Concrete stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.89. 920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,514. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.23. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.83 and a fifty-two week high of $78.99.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.24 million. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on USCR shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. CJS Securities cut shares of U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $36,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $28,842.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $136,952 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

